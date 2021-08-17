A Logan County man accused of driving a man to Simpson County to commit a murder and driving him away from the scene has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Andy Martin Schmucker, 34, of Auburn, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to a murder for hire.
Schmucker was formally charged last week by the grand jury in connection with the Dec. 30 death of Brian Russell, 43, who was found shot at his home on Portland Avenue in Franklin.
In a federal criminal complaint filed earlier this month, Special Agent Bradley Brown of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that Schmucker had taken Xavior Posey in Bowling Green to Franklin at his request, reportedly learning from Posey that he had been hired to kill someone.
An affidavit supporting the complaint describes Schmucker's reaction to Posey's alleged disclosure, as he related it to investigators.
"Schmucker stated that he did not believe Posey stating that people joke about that kind of thing but never follow through with it," Brown said in the affidavit.
In Franklin, Posey reportedly asked Schmucker to drop him off at Greenlawn Cemetery and circle the block after he had pointed out a house to Schmucker, court records show.
The two got into an argument, with Schmucker claiming he wanted to go to work, but Posey offered to pay Schmucker $1,000 to continue driving, the complaint said.
"Posey then had Schmucker park across the street from the victim residence on Portland Avenue," Brown said in the affidavit.
Schmucker told law enforcement that he then heard three shots fired and saw Posey running back to the truck, according to the complaint.
Posey and Freddy Manuel Gonzalez have been indicted on a count of murder for hire.
According to federal court records, Gonzalez had been in a relationship with Russell's ex-wife that ended weeks before Russell died.
Gonzalez and Posey were coworkers in the cafeteria at Kentucky Downs and Posey reportedly invited Gonzalez to join CashApp, a mobile payment service, less than two weeks before the shooting.
Schmucker faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the federal charge.
He was also indicted last week by a Warren County grand jury on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of synthetic drugs.
Schmucker was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department in that case Dec. 31, the day after Russell was shot.
According to an arrest citation, a man reported locating his friend's stolen pickup truck in a parking lot on Dishman Lane, finding someone asleep inside with his pants down.
The man in the truck ran from the scene when the witness attempted to confront him, but police found someone matching a description of the suspect in the area of Nashville Road.
Police identified the man as Schmucker, and he refused to give a statement to officers, according to his arrest citation.