A case against a Simpson County man facing federal drug trafficking charges appears on its way to a trial next month.
Adrian Nolan, 41, of Franklin, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for a final pretrial conference in the case. He is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Nolan was indicted by a grand jury in 2019, but a superseding indictment returned in March signaled that federal prosecutors will seek enhanced penalties.
The newer indictment references Nolan’s conviction in a 2009 federal court case for drug trafficking.
With notice of the prior conviction, the penalties for most of the current offenses charged against Nolan increase by five years.
One of the meth possession charges carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, while most of the charges are punishable by up to life in prison.
The indictment alleges a series of offenses in 2017 in Simpson County and in 2019 in Warren County.
Nolan is accused of being in possession of cocaine and meth with the intent to sell and also having a firearm in Simpson County on Feb. 11, 2017, when he was arrested after an investigation by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Task force agents executed a search warrant on that date at a Franklin residence and found a half-pound of suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and a shotgun with the serial number filed off, according to the task force.
Court records said the arrest warrant in that case was obtained Feb. 10, 2017, following several controlled drug purchases conducted as part of the investigation.
Nolan is also accused of selling five grams or more of meth in Simpson County on July 17, 2019.
The remaining counts against Nolan stem from a Dec. 31, 2019, arrest in Bowling Green, in which law enforcement received a tip that Nolan, who had an active arrest warrant at the time, would be arriving at a parking lot outside Kroger on Campbell Lane to meet with the mother of their child.
On that date, Nolan is alleged to have had at least 50 grams of meth in his possession, 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a handgun.
The trial is set to begin April 19. Five days have been set aside to try the case.
Nolan’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, said Tuesday that he and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin may end up stipulating to a number of facts in the case, shortening the length of the trial.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.