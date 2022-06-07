A man facing a 70-year sentence in Barren County after a recent conviction is the subject of a federal indictment charging him with multiple drug offenses.
James Santillis Franklin, 42, of Horse Cave, was indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of distribution of methamphetamine and a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The indictment was returned in 2020 but remained sealed until Friday, court records said.
Franklin is accused of knowingly distributing meth on six occasions in Warren County between July 10, 2017, and Aug. 11, 2017, the indictment said.
The conspiracy charge is based on allegations that Franklin conspired with others to deal at least 50 grams of meth in Warren County in July and August 2017.
The conspiracy charge is punishable by 10 years to life in prison, while each distribution count carries a penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
Federal court records show no date has been set for Franklin to be arraigned in U.S. District Court.
Franklin was convicted in March in Barren Circuit Court in a separate drug case.
A jury in Barren County found Franklin guilty of engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Court records said the case in Barren County resulted from a 2019 investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force in which detectives observed Franklin involved in a drug transaction in Glasgow and arrested someone who had planned to meet Franklin to buy meth.
A 2019 traffic stop on Mammoth Cave Road resulted in the discovery by drug task force agents of slightly more than two ounces of meth in Franklin’s possession, records said.
The jury in Barren County convicted Franklin after a two-day trial, recommending a 70-year sentence for him after convicting him of being a first-degree persistent felony offender, enhancing the penalties he faced on each of the other counts.
Franklin is set to return to court in Barren County on June 20 for final sentencing in the state case.
