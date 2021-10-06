A Monroe County man arrested on suspicion of attempting to sell a large quantity of methamphetamine in Bowling Green has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Trey Jerel Williams, 25, of Tompkinsville, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.
The indictment accuses Williams of selling at least 500 grams of meth in Warren County on Sept. 10.
A conviction on the charge is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
Williams, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail, is scheduled to appear Oct. 27 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for arraignment.
Federal court records indicate the charge against Williams is tied to an investigation into an alleged drug sale involving six pounds of meth.
FBI Special Agent Sean Laferte said law enforcement used a confidential source to arrange the transaction that resulted in Williams’ arrest, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Sept. 13.
“Prior to the Sept. 10, 2021, purchase, the (source) communicated with Trey Williams via voice/video call and text message and arranged a sales price of $23,300 for the six pounds of crystal methamphetamine,” Laferte said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
The money was provided by agents in a white paper bag from a fast-food restaurant to the source, who then contacted Williams to arrange a meeting.
Williams sent a text message telling the source to meet at an apartment on Sun Court, the affidavit said.
At the meeting, the source gave the money to Williams, who was wearing an orange T-shirt, and Williams gave the source what appeared to be the six pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
The source also allegedly witnessed Williams sell an unknown quantity of marijuana to another person.
After the transaction, the source met with special agents, who tested the substance and found it to be crystal meth, court records show.
Agents continued surveillance on Williams’ location, and law enforcement eventually stopped three vehicles containing people believed to be present in the apartment during the transaction involving the confidential source.
Those three stops resulted in the discovery of about $18,000 in cash, with some of the bills matching the recorded currency agents had provided to the source.
