A federal grand jury has indicted a Bowling Green man with possessing a firearm as a felon.Kaylin Maxie, 28, was indicted on the charge in March, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced Wednesday. According to the indictment, Maxie was in possession of a nine-millimeter pistol on Feb. 5 after having previous felony convictions.The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.