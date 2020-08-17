A Simpson County man who has been under federal indictment for multiple allegations of drug trafficking faces additional drug charges in federal court.
A federal grand jury in U.S. District Court returned a superseding indictment against Adrian Nolan, 39, of Franklin, that adds six counts to the four he had been facing when he was first indicted on charges of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing cocaine base with the intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The superseding indictment returned Wednesday adds new counts accusing Nolan of possessing meth and cocaine base with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He is also charged with distribution of meth, possessing an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The 10 counts against Nolan concern criminal allegations dating back three years.
The original four counts charged against Nolan stem from a Feb. 11, 2017, arrest by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force after a year-long investigation.
The task force executed a search warrant at a Franklin residence and found a half-pound of suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and a shotgun with the serial number filed off, according to the task force.
Nolan was one of three people arrested at the time and charged in state court with multiple drug trafficking offenses.
The new meth distribution charge is based on an allegation that Nolan sold five or more grams of meth in Simpson County on July 17, 2019.
Nolan is also accused of possessing at least 50 grams of meth and 28 grams of cocaine base Dec. 31, 2019, in Warren County with the intent to sell, along with a Glock semiautomatic pistol.
Most of the counts in the indictment carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky files notice to seek expanded penalties due to prior criminal convictions.
Nolan is set to be arraigned Aug. 26 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
