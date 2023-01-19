Tommy Loving (left), Executive Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, and Jacky Hunt, Director South Central Drug Task Force, talk to a reporter in Franklin. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin by Warren County Sheriff’s Detective Johnny Angel after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a nine month investigation.
Tommy Loving, Executive Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, was on the scene in Franklin. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin by Warren County Sheriff's Detective Johnny Angel after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
A drug task force detective removes evidence from the Franklin Pharmacy. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
Tommy Loving (left), Executive Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, and Jacky Hunt, Director South Central Drug Task Force, talk to a reporter in Franklin. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin by Warren County Sheriff’s Detective Johnny Angel after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a nine month investigation.
Tommy Loving, Executive Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, was on the scene in Franklin. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin by Warren County Sheriff's Detective Johnny Angel after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
A drug task force detective removes evidence from the Franklin Pharmacy. Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
A Franklin pharmacist and his spouse face criminal charges after a federal indictment returned last week by a grand jury was unsealed Thursday.
The indictment charges Joseph Huff, 44, and Jennifer Huff, 44, both of Bowling Green, with conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
Joseph Huff, identified in the indictment as a pharmacist and incorporator for Franklin Pharmacy, is accused along with his spouse of conspiring to take, carry away and conceal and knowingly possess, transport and traffick pre-retail oxycodone and hydrocodone from the pharmacy with a value of more than $5,000.
The two are accused of then conspiring to sell and trade those drugs in exchange for other substances, specifically cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
The alleged conspiracy is said to have occurred between May 2, 2020, and June 10, 2022, according to the indictment.
The criminal charges stemmed from a months-long investigation that culminated in the execution of search warrants Wednesday at the pharmacy.
Joseph Huff was taken into custody at that time and faces a maximum possible sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted as charged.
Jennifer Huff faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted as charged on all counts.
The case was investigated by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office with assistance of the state Office of Inspector General.
Federal court records do not list an attorney or a court date for either defendant.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.