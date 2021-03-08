A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Western Kentucky University by a former student body president who alleged that the school subjected her to a hostile educational environment.
In a ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge David Hale granted summary judgment to WKU, university President Timothy Caboni, director of student activities Charley Pride and assistant general counsel and Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson.
They were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by Loandria “Andi” Dahmer, who claimed to have been subject to escalating levels of sex-based discrimination and harassment from fellow students while serving on the Student Government Association.
In her lawsuit, Dahmer said she was cursed at and berated by WKU students and was the subject of insulting messages.
Dahmer, represented by attorney Lindsay Cordes, accused the WKU administrators of negligence in responding to what she characterized as verbal, emotional and mental abuse from male SGA members that culminated with a profane, anonymous note left on her car that led her to fear for her safety and live temporarily with a friend at an off-campus apartment.
Dahmer reported the incidents to WKU’s Title IX office, and the Office of Student Conduct investigated the concerns, along with Anderson, concluding that the conduct of certain SGA students reported by Dahmer did not meet the definition of gender-based harassment and no Title IX violations occurred.
Two SGA members were issued no-contact orders by WKU.
Attorneys Ena Demir and Tom Kerrick responded in filings that while SGA members engaged in verbal attacks with one another and concerns were expressed regarding the “lack of professionalism, courtesy, trust and cooperation in SGA,” WKU responded promptly and took action to address the issue in full compliance with university policies.
Hale’s ruling dismissed claims that WKU and its administrators created a hostile educational environment for Dahmer, that Caboni retaliated against her by not writing a letter of endorsement for her application for a Rhodes Scholarship and were deliberately indifferent to Dahmer’s reported concerns.
Remaining claims accusing WKU and the administrators of negligence were remanded by Hale to Warren Circuit Court.
Hale found that Dahmer failed to demonstrate that WKU was deliberately indifferent to her reports of harassment.
The judge determined that, while some WKU officials were aware in 2017 of possible concerns about unprofessional behavior within SGA, WKU did not have actual knowledge of any alleged harassment until February 2018, when Dahmer’s residence hall director reported her complaint to the Title IX office.
Dahmer claimed that after February 2018, she continued to feel unsafe when one of the students who was the subject of a no-contact order continued to engage her and created a parody Twitter account that made reference to her.
In her deposition, Dahmer said that debate at SGA meetings was still aggressive and she felt a “general animosity ... a lot of gender stigma and some terms being used.”
Taken together, Hale found that those incidents did not constitute sexual harassment.
“While troubling, these incidents – feeling ‘unsafe and intimidated,’ being the subject of a ‘parody Twitter account’ and being subjected to unspecified instances of ‘gender stigma and some terms being used’ – are neither specific nor severe enough to constitute actionable sexual harassment under (legal) precedent,” Hale wrote. “Although WKU undoubtedly could have handled these issues more effectively, Dahmer cannot demonstrate that she experienced actionable sexual harassment after WKU had ‘actual knowledge’ of her alleged harassment.”
Dahmer also claimed that in meetings with Pride, described in filings as an SGA adviser, he said that two particular students in SGA debated a lot to get “all riled up so that they could have more fun later” and made a comment about her being “that kind of woman” when she asked Pride to keep his office door open while meeting with her.
Hale found that those instances did not establish that Pride created a hostile environment.
“First, assuming Pride’s conduct was based on Dahmer’s sex, the conduct itself – two inappropriate comments made by Pride – is significantly less severe than other instances where courts have found an environment sexually hostile,” Hale wrote. “Moreover, the conduct here is less severe than in cases where courts found that an environment was not sexually hostile.”
Hale dismissed the retaliation charge involving Caboni, determining that she received a “strong letter of recommendation” for the Rhodes Scholarship from Lawrence Snyder Jr., WKU Dean of Potter College of Arts and Letters, and was eventually awarded the Truman Scholarship, the first WKU graduate so honored.
Pride, Anderson and Caboni, along with the school, were found to have qualified immunity against claims that her Constitutional rights were violated, on the basis that Dahmer failed to prove a violation of her rights.
