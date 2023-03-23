Two people who were arrested last year in Bowling Green after a woman alleged they forced her into sex trafficking have been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Portier Quartez Govan, 36, of Memphis and Brittany Renea Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, were indicted earlier this month on a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Govan is also charged in the indictment with sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.
The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury in Louisville, was unsealed Monday.
Govan had made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court, and an arraignment and detention hearing for him were set to take place Tuesday.
Govan and Howard are accused of knowingly conspiring between Aug. 8-11 to force an adult woman to engage in commercial sex trafficking.
The two were arrested Aug. 11 by the Bowling Green Police Department after officers on that date responded to a report of a disturbance at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road.
According to an arrest citation, a woman who was detained by police at the hotel appeared “visibly scared” and asked to speak with officers at the police department.
The woman told police she had met Govan and Howard several days earlier at a gas station near Ramada Inn and that Govan told her she was pretty and asked if she wanted to hang out with them for a while, Govan’s arrest citation said.
“Govan and Howard eventually took her phone, vehicle and keys and forced her to engage in sexual activity with several men at the Ramada,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in an arrest citation.
The day before the arrests, Govan produced a handgun and pointed it at the woman’s head as he drove her vehicle, the alleged victim told police.
“Next, he pointed the handgun a few inches in front of the victim and fired a round,” Dillon said in an arrest citation. “The bullet went through the front passenger side door.”
City police found a bullet hole in the front passenger side of the woman’s vehicle, according to court records.
Govan and Howard were indicted by a Warren County grand jury on human trafficking charges, but the cases against them in Warren Circuit Court will be dismissed as the federal prosecutions will proceed.
Conspiring to commit sex trafficking carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, while sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion is punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
The FBI Louisville Field Office and BGPD were both involved in the investigation.
