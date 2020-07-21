Federal prosecutors will once again seek a 21-month prison sentence for Rene Boucher when he is scheduled to be resentenced next week in the assault of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
Special Prosecutor Bradley Shepard filed a presentencing memorandum Monday in U.S. District Court in which he argues that Paul's lingering injuries following the 2017 incident in which he was tackled by Boucher outside his home make 21 months behind bars a reasonable sentence for Boucher.
A retired physician and former neighbor to Paul in the Rivergreen subdivision in Bowling Green, Boucher was sentenced originally to 30 days in prison, fined $10,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.
Though Boucher served the jail time and completed the other components of his punishment, Shepard appealed the sentence, claiming that Boucher's penalty was too lenient in light of similar assault cases and the extent of Paul's injuries.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit vacated Boucher's sentence last year and ordered him to return to federal court in Bowling Green for another sentencing hearing, though his attorney, Matt Baker, his moved to dismiss the criminal case.
In his filing on Monday, Shepard said the effects of the six rib fractures Paul suffered from being tackled included intense pain compounded with labored breathing, pneumonia, an inability to sit up without using a rope, breathing difficulties and surgery last year to remove part of the senator's lung.
"The full extent of the damage was much greater than (Paul's) physical injuries," Shepard said in the filing. "The citizens of the United States, whether private citizens or public servants, are entitled to safety, security and enjoyment of their homes. That is something that has been severely impaired, if not taken away altogether from the victims."
Shepard said that a proper sentence should reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law and deter future criminal conduct, stating in the filing that while there is no evidence of the assault being politically motivated, Boucher's sentence should "send a message to society" that assaults on members of Congress will not be tolerated.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account a defendant's prior criminal history and the circumstances behind the crime for which a defendant is to be punished, have Boucher facing a sentence of 21 to 27 months in prison.
Shepard said that Boucher's lack of criminal history, as well as sentences imposed in similar assault prosecutions involving federal officers as victims or on federal property, led to the recommendation of a 21-month sentence for Boucher.
Baker has maintained that Boucher has an expectation of finality in his criminal case by having served the 30-day sentence, paid his fine and performed community service and is at risk of being punished twice for the same crime if he is resentenced.
A hearing on Baker's motion to dismiss and the potential resentencing hearing have been set to take place Monday by videoconference, presided over by Special Judge Matthew Leitman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.