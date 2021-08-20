Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of more than seven years for a man who admitted involvement in a large-scale methamphetamine-dealing conspiracy.
Michael Padilla pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
Padilla, 26, was one of eight people charged by a federal grand jury in 2020 with involvement in the conspiracy, which law enforcement alleges involved bringing a total of 80 pounds of meth into Bowling Green from California.
In a memorandum filed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Corinne Keel asked for Padilla to receive a sentence of seven years and three months in prison when he appears in court Aug. 30.
While the charge to which Padilla pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, Keel said Padilla is eligible for a reduction in his punishment because he meets all the requirements of what is known as the federal safety valve.
Defendants facing a mandatory minimum are eligible for the safety valve if they meet a number of requirements, including no violence or weapons used in the offense, minimal criminal history and fully disclosing everything about their involvement in the crimes to authorities.
Padilla was part of a group that brought about 37 pounds of meth from California to Kentucky, according to court records.
"This significant quantity of methamphetamine calls for a significant punishment," Keel said in the memorandum.
Of the eight people charged with taking part in the conspiracy, three have pleaded guilty.
Jeremy Quezada, an Arizona resident, was another member of the group said to have brought the 37 pounds of meth to the area. He received a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
George Sanchez of California pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge and awaits sentencing.
Sanchez's plea agreement calls for him to serve a 17-year sentence, as federal court records indicate he was involved in the distribution of 80 pounds of meth.
Tyrecus Crowe, Andre Graham, Raymond Derouse Jr., Brandon Cherry and Nathan L. Jackson have also been indicted on a conspiracy charge, with Derouse and Cherry also charged with possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
They have pleaded not guilty to all counts. Further proceedings in their cases have been set for Oct. 12.
Federal court records said a traffic stop last year in Texas led to the discovery of 40 pounds of crystal meth in a black bag and a rental agreement for the vehicle with Crowe's name on it.
The driver of the vehicle told law enforcement that Crowe had rented the vehicle and allowed him to use it for the trip, which involved traveling to California to pick up a shipment of meth to bring back to Bowling Green.
The driver said he was given cash by Crowe to take to California, where he planned to meet Sanchez, according to law enforcement.