A Bowling Green resident’s motion to dismiss a federal terrorism case against him awaits a response from federal prosecutors, who have asked for a second extension of the deadline to respond.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, is under indictment in U.S. District Court on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Ramic is alleged to have flown from the U.S. to Turkey in 2014 and crossed the border into Syria in order to join ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
A Bosnian national who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, Ramic returned to Turkey in 2015, where he was arrested by Turkish authorities and convicted and imprisoned on charges there related to membership and participation in ISIS.
While incarcerated in Turkey, a federal criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. in 2016 against Ramic accusing him of the offenses for which he is now under indictment.
Ramic filed a motion last month requesting the criminal charges be dismissed based on his contention that he was forcibly abducted by the FBI in Turkey in 2021 to be brought to the U.S. for prosecution.
His attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, argues that the Turkish government did not respond to a request from American authorities to extradite Ramic after he was indicted in 2021.
In federal criminal proceedings, parties have 14 days to respond to a motion, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky has requested two extensions of the deadline to respond to the filing from Wendelsdorf.
The most recent request, filed Thursday by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Tieke and Joshua Judd, asks for a 14-day extension of the previously extended deadline to respond to the motion to dismiss.
“The additional time would allow them to fully research and adequately respond to Ramic’s motion,” the prosecutors say in their filing, which adds that Ramic’s attorney is unopposed to granting the extension.
Wendelsdorf claims in his motion to dismiss that the existing extradition treaty between the U.S. and Turkey is the “exclusive means” for American authorities to gain jurisdiction over a criminal defendant found in Turkey.
Wendelsdorf stressed in his filing that he is acting “at the express direction of the defendant,” saying that Ramic holds the position that he was “forcibly kidnapped” by American authorities without being properly extradited through the court system.
“(Ramic) asserts that instead of proper extradition, FBI agents – perhaps frustrated by Turkey’s refusal to grant the extradition request of the United States – took it upon themselves in or about December 2021 to go to the prison in Turkey where defendant was incarcerated, forcibly take him into their custody, put him on an airplane and rendition him directly to Kentucky,” Wendelsdorf said in his motion.
For the district court to grant Wendelsdorf’s motion, it would have to overlook a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that a defendant’s forcible abduction from a foreign country does not prohibit him from being tried in a U.S. court for violations of American laws, even with an extradition treaty in place.
Wendelsdorf acknowledges that ruling in his motion, but says that Ramic urges the district court to find that the Supreme Court case was “wrongly decided” and that the dissent by three justices in that ruling “is the better reasoned take on the issue.”
Ramic is scheduled to appear in court July 7 for a pretrial conference, and his case is set to go to trial Jan. 9.