The special prosecutor in the criminal case against Rene Boucher has asked the court to deny a motion from Boucher to dismiss the case.
Boucher is set to appear July 27 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to be resentenced on a criminal count of assaulting a member of Congress. The case stems from Boucher's tackle of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul outside the lawmaker's Bowling Green home in 2017.
Boucher, Paul's former neighbor, had been sentenced to 30 days in prison and assessed a $10,000 fine, a punishment that was appealed by special prosecutor Bradley Shepard, who had sought a 21-month sentence.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit vacated Boucher's sentence and ordered him to be sentenced again, finding that the 30-day jail term was too lenient in comparison to similar assault cases in federal court and did not take into account the extent of Paul's injuries, which included multiple broken ribs and bouts with pneumonia.
Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, has asked the federal court to dismiss the case, arguing that Boucher has already served the jail term and paid his fine and would be subject to double jeopardy if he were to be resentenced.
Shepard, in a response to Baker's motion filed Friday, argues that dismissing the case on the grounds of double jeopardy would be improper.
Shepard points to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that holds that a person's guarantee against double jeopardy does not prevent the prosecution from seeking review of a sentence and does not restrict the length of a second sentence.
Baker has argued that, due to having served the 30-day jail term and paid his fine, Boucher should have an "expectation of finality" that the criminal case is behind him.
Shepard counters that this case has not reached the stage of finality due to the government's successful appeal of what he contends was a disparately low sentence for Boucher.
"What (Boucher) wants is for those who have received exceptionally low sentences to get further special treatment in the form of a bar to resentencing," Shepard said in his filing. "That cannot be a rule of law."
In his motion to dismiss, Baker put forth a revolving door scenario in which Boucher's case could be subject to further appeals by the government and additional resentencing hearings, which Shepard responded was "pure speculation and not a basis for dismissing a criminal prosecution."
The motion to dismiss will be heard July 27 by Special Judge Matthew Leitman, who was appointed last month to preside over Boucher's case after previous Special Judge Marianne Battani stepped away from her duties following a cancer diagnosis.
