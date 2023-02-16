Days after the appeal of a ruling that a Bowling Green man facing federal terror charges must remain jailed while his case is pending, federal prosecutors have redoubled their efforts to argue for his continued detention.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, is under indictment on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS, a designated foreign terror organization.
A Bosnian national and a naturalized American citizen, Ramic is alleged to have been radicalized in Bowling Green and traveled in 2014 first to Istanbul, Turkey, and then instead of completing the final leg of his scheduled flight to Sarajevo, paying cash to fly to a Turkish border city and crossing into Syria, joining ISIS there.
Ramic is accused of taking part in the plot with two co-conspirators who are identified in court records as Saudi nationals who attended Western Kentucky University.
Court records indicate that Ramic was arrested in 2015 by Turkish authorities with false identification papers and imprisoned there, and was then brought to the U.S. in 2021 to answer to criminal charges in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
Ramic sought to be released on bond, and at a hearing last month, his sister, Mirmesa Ramic, testified that she could act as a third-party custodian, allowing her brother to live with her family in Bowling Green.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl denied the bond request, determining in his ruling that Ramic poses too much of a flight risk to assure his return to court if released, and the decision has been appealed by Ramic’s attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, who has requested a hearing before a U.S. District Court judge.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Judd asserts that no further hearings are necessary, arguing in a brief filed Monday that sufficient evidence has been developed of Ramic’s alleged risk of flight and danger to the community to keep him detained ahead of trial.
“Ramic was determined to join ISIS and travel to Syria. He and two co-conspirators crafted a plan to travel undetected by domestic and foreign authorities to get to Turkey and to cross the border to fight for ISIS,” Judd said in the filing. “Ramic’s proficiency in travel, his ability to avoid drawing scrutiny from authorities, his use of a false name, his training as an ISIS fighter and the significant penalty he faces upon conviction for terrorism offenses all weigh heavily in favor of Ramic’s continued pretrial detention.”
Ramic’s history of international travel includes an attempt to enter Yemen in 2010 via Frankfurt, Germany, that was unsuccessful due to his lack of a proper visa, court records show.
When Ramic returned to the U.S., he was interviewed by the FBI, and Judd said that experience led to Ramic taking more steps to conceal his plans when he left the U.S. in 2014.
Further, Judd said prior testimony shows little relationship between Ramic and his sister and that Ramic has “strong ties” to people living abroad who could support him if he fled while out on bond, noting evidence that he spent time in Bosnia earning money after his failed attempt to enter Yemen and has a “large network of ISIS co-conspirators, many of whom are unknown to the United States” who could provide support.
Judd also said that the government plans to introduce evidence at trial that Ramic sent emails under an alias in which he discussed firing an anti-aircraft weapon at planes, his commitment to a holy war and sent two photographs of himself with weapons to his mother.
“Ramic did not just join ISIS – he became a foreign fighter, waging jihad on his behalf,” Judd said in his filing. “He received military training in order to further provide support to ISIS’s mission. He traveled throughout Syria and Iraq, even attempting to shoot down enemy aircraft, and solicited others to join him in waging jihad. Ramic has demonstrated his willingness to kill for ISIS’s cause.”
The charges against Ramic carry a maximum combined statutory penalty of 50 years in prison. No trial date has been set.