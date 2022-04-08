Next week will provide a chance to satisfy your appetite and fuel a nonprofit dedicated to helping police solve crimes.
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers will host Feed the Force Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion downtown.
Multiple food trucks will be on site to provide lunch to law enforcement, Crime Stoppers sponsors and the ticket-buying public.
Crime Stoppers board of directors member Kevin Wiles, current chief deputy for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said the event serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the local Crime Stoppers.
In previous years, Crime Stoppers hosted a breakfast at Sloan Convention Center with a guest speaker and raffle, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in the fundraising strategy, leading to the first Feed the Force Day last year.
“It proved to be successful and a lot of people enjoyed it, so the board decided to do it again this year,” Wiles said.
Tickets to the fundraiser cost $10 and can be bought on site on the day of the event or beforehand through Crime Stoppers board members.
Ticket-buyers will receive a voucher that can go toward lunch from any of the food trucks anticipated to be at the fundraiser, a list that Wiles said includes Cotton BBQ, Ladybugs Fritters and Fries and the Yellow Polka Dot Panini among others.
Wiles said some prizes are also expected to be raffled off at the event.
Crime Stoppers programs operate in more than 800 locations in 13 countries, with the first one established in 1976 in Albuquerque, N.M.
The local programs establish hotlines and websites through which the public can provide anonymous tips to help law enforcement investigating unsolved crimes.
People who provide information leading to an arrest, indictment or prosecution of someone involved in an unsolved crime can receive cash rewards.
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards since its inception.
Wiles is a new board member, having joined this year, but he’s a veteran of law enforcement, serving for many years with the Bowling Green Police Department before joining the sheriff’s office.
“As a member of law enforcement, I always like the chance to meet with people who support the mission of the Crime Stoppers,” Wiles said.