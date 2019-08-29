It’s the nutritional advice that never changes, and it’s often the thing missing from the dinner plates of those struggling to pay bills.
Thanks to a $117,000 partnership with insurance giant Anthem, the food-distribution organization Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland was able to add reusable grocery bags stuffed with organic carrots, cantaloupe, tomatoes and potatoes to its monthly events in 15 counties across the region this past week.
“This is the first type of sponsorship of this magnitude to get produce out to the people,” said Monica Ruehling, marketing and communications coordinator for Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, which is based in Elizabethtown.
Shortly after sunrise Wednesday, local volunteers and several visiting volunteers from Anthem congregated at Lampkin Park in Bowling Green to prepare the special grocery bags, as well as boxes with more caloric staples such as peanut butter, pasta and milk.
John C. Lee Jr., a pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, helped recruit a significant portion of the regular volunteers.
“They have a heart for people,” Lee said of his volunteers, one of whom took off work to participate. “It’s simple but it’s so profound. So many people are losing hope. We’ve got to give people hope.”
Before the volunteers were finished preparing the initial round of supplies, there was a line of parked cars snaking out towards Morgantown Road.
The drive-thru setup in Bowling Green is the most efficient method of distributing the sometimes-heavy grocery bags, according to Ruehling. Some people will walk or bike, but most people drive or carpool. Sometimes, churches will pick up food boxes and deliver them to homebound seniors.
On Wednesday, David McNichols, president of Anthem’s Medicare Central Region, drove from Atlanta to witness how his company’s contribution would aid the folks he serves.
“When they’re hungry, they struggle to pay attention to basic health care” like proper nutrition, McNichols said. “We needed to do more, so we invested money to do that.”
Kentucky’s farm-to-food banks program helps Feeding America occasionally provide produce, especially during the summer, but fresh fruits and vegetables are routinely lacking from their offerings – and folks aren’t typically spending their limited dollars on produce.
“If carrots could be cheap as Doritos,” Ruehling said.
