Feeding America food distributions to help Warren County families this winter

Nearly 175,000 servings of food were dispersed among Warren, Allen, Edmonson, Simpson, Butler and Logan counties by Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, on Dec. 2, 2021, after Realtors Hope for Hunger collected more than $20,000 to buy food and another $10,000 in food to assist struggling families in need from FAKH.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, an Elizabethtown-based nonprofit organization, has been distributing food to families in need since 1982.