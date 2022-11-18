Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, an Elizabethtown-based nonprofit organization, has been distributing food to families in need since 1982.
That need increases during the winter months and the agency, which serves 42 Kentucky counties through a network of 240 partners, is planning to offer their help to area residents this holiday season and beyond.
Kaitlyn Jackson, marketing and communications manager at Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, said that out of the 42 counties the organization serves, Warren County has the highest number of people who are food insecure, with studies showing that number at around 17,000.
To help combat this problem, members of the Feeding America development team will join forces with Greenwood Mall staff for a food drive to collect nonperishable foods and funds to feed local residents for the holidays.
The food drive will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the mall.
The donated food will be delivered to La Luz del Mundo Christian Church, a partner of Feeding America, to be distributed to locals.
Jackson said the organization is also working with around 20 partner agencies in the county to address needs across the board.
“Obviously, we have a lot of partners and different things we do in Warren County and we are seeing a lot of increase in need this year, even more than usual,” she said. “Because of inflation and the tornado, there are so many residual effects that people are recovering from.”
She said the agency will have another round of tornado relief food drives that will be distributed through partner agencies sometime this holiday season.
Christmas holiday boxes will also be distributed with everything to supplement a holiday meal, including canned dishes, canned ham and cake mixes.
“It will be enough to provide families something for the holidays,” she said. “When you think of holidays, you think about gathering around the table for a meal, so we want to make that possible for people.”
Jackson said that typically there is a greater need throughout the winter months because people are often stretched thin, having to make tough decisions about choosing between paying bills and having warm clothing and food.
“We always see food needs increase during those times,” she said.
She said Feeding America also offers pantry items and that many people in the area have never visited a food bank, but she is seeing an increase in that number.
FAKH also works with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s government programs, including the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which helps low-income senior citizens meet their needs.
“They live on a limited income and only get what they draw,” she said. “At the end of the month, a lot of that is gone.”
The organization also works with The Emergency Food Assistance Program, a federal program which provides low-income residents emergency food assistance at no cost.
Jackson said that through TEFAP, Feeding America partnered with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and distributes food on a monthly basis at Ephram White Park.
“It’s a great thing we get to do,” she said. “Cars are always lined up around the park. There’s a very large need this year, and that’s been the case over the past few months. It increases during the holidays and with inflation, that need is even greater.”
Jackson said that the work that Feeding America does wouldn’t be possible without the help of the their partners agencies.
“We are in the background,” she said. “They are the boots on the ground and the smiling faces that hand out the food.”