As the coronavirus pandemic and resulting mandates from state and federal officials continue to take a toll on the economy, the Feeding America regional office in Elizabethtown is again planning extra trips to Warren County for food distribution.
Monica Ruehling, development director for Feeding America’s Elizabethtown office, said the organization plans three food distribution events this month in Warren County:
- Monday at Ephram White Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Wednesday at Buchanon Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- May 27 at Lampkin Park from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Ruehling said Feeding America, which serves 42 counties, normally makes one trip to Warren County each month and distributes about 500 food boxes that each contain enough food to feed a family for a week.
In April, the nonprofit organization gave out nearly 3,000 of the boxes at three events over nine days. Ruehling said the organization is prepared to hand out 1,000 boxes at each of the three May events.
United Way of Southern Kentucky volunteers and Warren County Parks and Recreation Department staff will again help distribute the food.
Ruehling said any Warren County resident is eligible to receive a food box.
“To receive a food box, you just have to be a Warren County resident,” she said. “A driver’s license or a piece of mail with your address on it is all you need.”
With the nation’s unemployment rate now at nearly 15 percent and with Kentucky ranked as one of hardest-hit states by the U.S. Department of Labor, Ruehling said to expect the increased food deliveries to continue.
“At this time, we look to also do the three distributions in Warren County in June,” she said. “Plans have not been made yet for July or August. A lot, of course, will just depend on what happens in the next couple of months as the state reopens and we see where unemployment and the economy stand.”
