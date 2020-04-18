Feeding America, which distributed more than 2,000 food boxes during three Warren County events in late March and early April, will be back for three more events starting Monday.
With help from United Way of Southern Kentucky and Warren County Parks and Recreation Department staff, Elizabethtown-based Feeding America will provide food to northern Warren County families from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Ephram White Park.
That event will be followed by a food distribution for southern Warren County residents Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Buchanon Park and by Feeding America’s regular monthly distribution at Lampkin Park on April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monica Ruehling, development director for Feeding America’s Elizabethtown office, said the food boxes should meet the needs of a family for at least a week. She said the demand for food has grown because of increased joblessness during the coronavirus pandemic, leading the nonprofit organization to increase its distribution events.
“We normally come to Warren County the last Wednesday of every month, usually at Lampkin Park,” Ruehling said. “In a normal month, we’ll provide food for about 500 households.”
The three events held from March 25 through April 3 provided a total of more than 2,000 food boxes, and they could have served more. Ruehling said 658 boxes were handed out at the April 3 event at Buchanon Park before volunteers ran out of food.
United Way Director of Resource Development Ellie Harbaugh said a need for food distribution was identified through the organization’s 2-1-1 telephone line that connects people in a multicounty area to health care and social services resources.
“Our 2-1-1 contact center has been taking triple the number of calls it normally gets, and the No. 1 reason why people are calling is food insecurity,” Harbaugh said.
To help meet that growing need, Ruehling said the three upcoming events will each be able to provide food for 1,000 households.
“We are glad to help anyone in need of food,” Ruehling said. “However, we do ask residents to only attend one of the distributions so that there will be enough for everyone who is in need.”
Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer said members of his staff will be on hand at the Ephram White Park and Buchanon Park events to assist United Way volunteers with food distribution and traffic control.
With the parks closed because of social distancing mandates, Kummer said the Feeding America events are a good way for his staff to continue to serve local residents.
“We’re hoping to be able to serve a large number of citizens during these events,” Kummer said.
Ruehling said Feeding America, which serves a 42-county region, will likely be back for more food distribution events during this time of high unemployment.
“We will continue to monitor how COVID-19 is affecting employment, food security and other factors to determine additional Warren County food distributions in the coming months,” she said.
