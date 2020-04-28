While Gov. Andy Beshear cites data indicating Kentucky has reached a plateau in its COVID-19 infection rate, the Elizabethtown office of Feeding America continues to see an upward spike in food distribution to needy families across its 42-county service area.
Warren County accounts for a big chunk of the increase in food need, brought about by the economic devastation created by the coronavirus pandemic and the growth in the number of Kentuckians infected with the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Social distancing mandates that led to wholesale business shutdowns and layoffs resulted in nearly 400,000 people filing for unemployment benefits during a four-week period and have led Beshear to apologize in his daily COVID-19 briefings to those who have seen delays in processing their claims.
Feeding America normally distributes food boxes to about 500 families at its monthly trip to Warren County. Three events held from March 25 through April 3 provided a total of more than 2,000 food boxes to families, and two events held last week nearly matched that with one more April event to go.
Feeding America will be at Bowling Green’s Lampkin Park from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the nonprofit organization’s development director is expecting another record turnout.
“We’re prepared for 1,000 households Wednesday,” Monica Ruehling said. “To receive a food box, you just have to be a Warren County resident. A driver’s license or a piece of mail with your address on it is all you need.”
If Feeding America hands out 1,000 of the boxes Wednesday that contain a week’s worth of food for a family, Warren Countians will have received nearly 3,000 of the boxes during the three recent events.
Ruehling said more than 600 boxes were distributed April 20 at Ephram White Park and then about 1,300 on April 22 at Buchanon Park.
“We were able to serve everyone who came out,” Ruehling said. “Warren is not the only county that has seen that type of increase. It makes you realize the magnitude of the need right now. Thankfully, we have the inventory.”
Such a volume does tax Feeding America’s four trucks and 25 employees, but Ruehling said the nonprofit has had plenty of help in Warren County. Warren County Parks and Recreation Department workers have helped staff the food distribution events, and United Way of Southern Kentucky has provided volunteer help.
“The parks and recreation staff has been awesome,” Ruehling said. “They took it (food distribution) and ran with it.”
Ruehling doesn’t expect a slowdown in activity for Feeding America anytime soon.
“We’ve had people lined up at 2 or 3 in the morning for some of our events,” she said. “I’d say we’ll continue to have high demand at least through the end of the year.”
Fortunately, Feeding America is well-stocked with food for now, thanks largely to the 2018 federal trade mitigation program aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage because of unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.
“More food is staying in the United States instead of going to other countries,” Ruehling said. “We’re able to buy truckloads of items for pennies on the dollar.”
A $100 million donation to Feeding America by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has also helped keep the food flowing.
Although she doesn’t have dates yet, Ruehling expects to have multiple food distribution events in Warren County again next month.
“I guarantee we’ll do this again in May,” she said.
