As winter approaches and the days get shorter, about 5% of Americans will begin to feel the effects of seasonal affective disorder.
SAD is a type of seasonal depression that recurs in the fall and winter months and dissipates in the spring and summer. Researchers agree that SAD is a legitimate form of depression, said Dr. Kelly Rohan, professor and researcher at the University of Vermont.
SAD exists on a spectrum, from mild winter blues to fully-fledged depression that only varies from the garden variety depression in its seasonal pattern, Rohan said.
“There are lots of studies around the world to look at surveillance or epidemiology that suggests it's a fairly prevalent form of clinical depression, especially as distance from the equator increases, as latitude increases,” Rohan said.
The root of SAD is photo periods, or the amount of daylight between sunrise and sunset, Rohan said. In the winter, photo periods shorten. Plus, with the switch from Daylight Savings Time to standard time, the sun sets an hour earlier than before. In a city like Bowling Green on the border of time zones, this plunges the area into darkness not long after the end of the workday.
Prevalence of SAD varies depending on geography, but it disproportionately affects women, according to Mental Health America.
The symptoms of SAD are the same as clinical depression – loss of interest in typical activities, extreme mood shifts, oversleeping or lethargy, a sense of hopelessness and significant changes in appetite, to name a few – but on a seasonal schedule.
Rohan said that there are three research-backed methods to treat SAD symptoms. The most effective is bright light therapy, in which patients are exposed to bright artificial light at timed intervals. The ideal duration and intensity of the light varies from patient to patient.
The second treatment is antidepressant medications, specifically selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), also used for other types of clinical depression.
The FDA also approved a medication called bupropion extended release specifically as a preventative measure to treat SAD. If adults who are normally at risk for SAD begin taking bupropion in the fall, it is effective in preventing or alleviating symptoms, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Third, cognitive behavioral therapy can be used in combination with other treatments or the sole treatment in mild cases. Cognitive behavioral therapy is a type of “talk therapy” that’s effective in other mood disorders, like anxiety.
Rohan is currently conducting a five-year clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Mental Health to better determine what impact a combination of bright light therapy and SAD-specific cognitive behavioral therapy has on adults with seasonal depression.
Going for a walk first thing in the morning after sunrise might help alleviate milder cases of SAD for two reasons, Rohan said.
“There are antidepressant effects of moderate intensity physical activity, so just the exercise alone is good for mental health,” she said. “And secondly, by taking advantage of that available light at sunrise, this is helpful in terms of regulating the body's biological clock and keeping circadian rhythms in sync with the light/dark cycle. So two birds, one stone.”
Staying in normal routines and continuing to do the things that act as natural antidepressants, like social activities, may also fend off the blues.
“Just because the sun is setting an hour earlier now with a time change doesn't mean that you should skip going to the gym after work, for example, in favor of going home to get on the couch under a blanket and watch Netflix, which is generally not very helpful for mental health,” Rohan said. “Keep doing the things that are going to help your mental health even though it's dark and it's cold and you might have low energy.”