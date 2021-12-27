As people struggle to rebuild their lives and businesses in the wake of deadly tornadoes that tore through the area earlier this month, relief applicants to the Federal Emergency Management Agency might lose heart at the sight of an unfavorable determination letter.
However, that doesn’t have to be the final word.
Applicants can appeal a FEMA decision with some additional supporting documents, according to the agency.
FEMA said appeals must be made in writing in the form of a signed and dated letter explaining the reasons for the appeal being made. They can also include supporting documents – like a contractor’s estimate for home repairs, the agency said in a news release.
“A letter must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter,” FEMA said.
Appeals should include the applicant’s full name, the specific FEMA disaster number (in Kentucky’s case: FEMA DR-4630-KY), the address of the primary residence before the disaster, a phone number and current address the applicant can be reached at and the specific FEMA application number on all the documents.
“If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant,” FEMA said.
Applicants can submit their appeal letter and its supporting documents to the agency via a FEMA online account or by mail or fax, the agency said.
Appeal letters may be mailed to the FEMA National Processing Service Center at P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD, 20782-7055.
They can be faxed to 800-827-8112.
FEMA cannot by law duplicate insurance benefits and instead assists those with gaps in coverage. Mainly, the support it offers is aimed at making a home livable, such as repairs to toilets, roofing, crucial utilities, windows and doors.
“Those who are underinsured may receive further assistance for unmet needs after insurance claims have been settled by submitting insurance settlement or denial documents to FEMA,” the agency said. “FEMA does not provide assistance for insurance deductibles.”
In some cases, FEMA said, applicants may need to submit additional documents or information to continue processing an application for disaster relief.
Examples of missing documentation may include proof of insurance coverage, settlement of insurance claims or a denial letter from an insurance provider, proof of identity, proof of occupancy, proof of ownership and proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.
“If you have questions about your letter, go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service,” the agency said.
A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, accessible and functional.
The inspector will visually assess the exterior of the residence and verbally confirm interior damage during the inspection or over the phone. FEMA considers these factors in the home inspection: The exterior of the home is structurally sound, including the doors, roof and windows. The electricity, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer or septic systems function properly. The interior’s habitable areas are structurally sound, including the ceiling and floors. The home is capable of functioning for its intended purpose. There is safe access to and from the home.