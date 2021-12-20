A disaster recovery center operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA opened Monday at the former Sears location in Greenwood Mall for survivors of the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The center offers in-person support for survivors. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives, for example, will explain available programs and help connect citizens with recovery resources and crisis counseling.
Representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available as well.
FEMA media relations specialist Nate Custer said all services at the center are free.
“You don’t have to come here to receive FEMA help, but a lot of people are more comfortable with the face-to-face interactions,” Custer said. “People can register here and also check the status of their registration. They can submit documents here as well. It’s a full-service facility to keep track of what’s going on.”
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until further notice. It will be closed on Christmas Day.
Custer said the center will remain open as long as the need for it persists in Bowling Green.
“They are very important, because while this FEMA registration process may seem easy to some, it can be complicated for others,” Custer said of the recovery centers. “Coming in and being able to ask so many questions – people usually come away with a good feeling. They are more equipped to work with FEMA.”
He also urged individuals seeking FEMA assistance in the aftermath of the tornadoes to apply as quickly as possible. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11.
Upon qualification from FEMA, those affected by storm damage could be eligible for temporary housing, rental assistance and property repairs.
The former Sears site is considered a federal facility and will be under COVID-19 protocols. A face mask is required to enter.
If you do not have a mask, one can be provided.
Custer also advised the public to be aware of scammers going door-to-door claiming to offer FEMA assistance for a price.
“We don’t charge anything to get registered. Don’t deal with those people. Any citizen who encounters this, we encourage them to report it to local law enforcement,” he said.
Another FEMA recovery site also opened in Hopkins County at Central High School.
If you are unable to visit a center, you can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
Residents who applied for assistance from FEMA after sustaining damage from severe storms and tornadoes Dec. 11 will receive a letter from the agency in the mail or via email.
The letter will explain one’s application status and how to respond, and it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.
Meanwhile, Warren County Public Schools is asking for volunteers at the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to organize and distribute donations WCPS spokeswoman Lauren Thurmond said Monday was the last day to provide donations at the site.
