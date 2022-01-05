Help from federal agencies for those affected by the recent tornadoes may be concentrated on owners of damaged or destroyed real estate, but those who pay monthly rent are also eligible for assistance in the Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas.
“Renters often don’t think they have the opportunity to apply for assistance, but they do,” said Troy York, media specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
York said help is available through FEMA grants and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. He encouraged renters who have suffered damage to come to FEMA’s disaster recovery center in Greenwood Mall to apply in person.
“We have people whose job is just to do the intake on applications,” York said.
Renters looking to apply for assistance must first apply to the SBA, York said.
“The initial application for FEMA assistance requires the SBA application,” he said. “If you don’t complete the SBA application, the process stops.
“A lot of people don’t like the word ‘loan’ and they’re thrown off because they don’t have a small business. But in the case of disasters, the SBA partners with FEMA.”
Tauheedah Mateen, public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration, said the SBA offers home disaster loans of up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged personal property, including automobiles.
Those loans are offered now at an interest rate of 1.483% and are available for all or a portion of that $40,000 maximum.
“Maybe your insurance policy falls short of what you need,” York said. “A loan can be a way to bridge the gap.”
York and Mateen said those applying for SBA loans don’t have to accept the loans. But application to the SBA is needed, they said, before applying for FEMA grants.
York said FEMA individual assistance grants can be used to pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one- or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.
In addition, renters may also qualify for grants under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses.
Among the items covered under the FEMA grants are:
- replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as furniture, appliances, clothing and school supplies.
- replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.
- primary vehicles.
- uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, child care, moving and storage expenses.
York emphasized that FEMA grants are designed to “fill in gaps,” not to “make you whole.”
“It gets you on the way to recovery,” he said. “The SBA has programs to get you further down the road.”
York said it’s important to bring documentation of losses and insurance coverage when applying for loans or grants.
He said the deadline to apply to FEMA and the SBA is Feb. 11. While he recommends applying in person, York said people can apply for assistance at the fema.gov website and on the disasterloanassistance.sba.gov website.
Those with questions about SBA loans may call 800-6559-2955 for assistance.
