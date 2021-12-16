FEMA’s boots are on the ground, and they could be staying for a while as Warren County families try to recover from the damage of last weekend’s tornadoes.
Anne Bink, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s associate administrator for the office of response and recovery, visited with Bowling Green and Warren County officials Thursday and announced the establishment of a mobile registration intake center to help people affected by the storm apply for federal assistance.
Eight Kentucky counties were declared federal disaster areas by President Joe Biden on Sunday, a day after the tornado strikes, leading to Bink’s visit that included a tour of some areas hit hard by what Gov. Andy Beshear called the worst tornado event in state history.
Bink isn’t arguing with that assessment, describing the damage she witnessed in the hard-hit Creekwood Avenue and Creason Street areas as “stark,” while promising to provide the assistance needed to help the area recover.
She said the mobile intake center set up in front of Jennings Creek Elementary School at 2617 Russellville Road will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily to help residents affected by the storm receive the help they need.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, along with other programs to assist those recovering from the storms.
Those seeking assistance at the mobile center should bring Social Security, insurance and contact information, along with a list of damages and losses.
Bink said the mobile center will be at Jennings Creek “until we build out a permanent center.” The mobile center could then be used to travel to the homes of people unable to venture out.
Although a news release said the deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 11, 2022, Bink said FEMA plans to stay until all needs are met.
The needs to be met through FEMA’s individual assistance program include counseling for those possibly traumatized by the violent storms, Bink said.
FEMA’s mobile or permanent intake center will include provisions for translating documents into multiple languages to accommodate Bowling Green’s diverse population, Bink said.
In addition to the assistance for individuals, FEMA’s disaster assistance includes financial help to local and state governments. Bink said the outlook is good for Bowling Green and Warren County to receive healthy reimbursements.
Biden’s original emergency declaration made federal funding available for emergency work, hazard mitigation and other needs at 75% of total eligible costs. He has since amended that, meaning debris removal and other necessary measures can now be reimbursed at 100% for a 30-day period from the date of declaration.
In her brief tour of the damaged area, Bink said she was impressed with the work already done.
“The thing that stands out to me is the resolve of this community,” Bink said. “I can’t believe how much debris has already been brought to the curb.”
Although the mobile intake center is now in the county, people affected by the storms can also apply for assistance by going to the disasterassistance.gov website or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.