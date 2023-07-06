Bystanders watch as Kentucky State Police, along with law enforcement from Bowling Green Police and Fire departments, WKU Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2023, at America's CarMart off Russellville Road. Earlier police calls related a disturbance at the business. The police officer was transported by ambulance away from the scene. The condition of the officer and shooter were not immediately available. More information will follow as the investigation continues. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kentucky State Police Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy shares that KSP, along with law enforcement from Bowling Green Police and Fire departments, WKU Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2023, at America's CarMart off Russellville Road. Earlier police calls related a disturbance at the business. The police officer was transported by ambulance away from the scene. The condition of the officer and shooter were not immediately available.
A Bowling Green police officer was shot Thursday afternoon at America's Car-Mart off Russellville Road.
According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green at approximately 5:25 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicated that shots had been fired at the used car dealership located at 1930 Russellville Road at that time and that the male subject fled into the business.
The police officer was transported by ambulance away from the scene. Per scanner traffic, air evacuation was requested.
Per KSP, the subject was pronounced dead at the Medical Center in Bowling Green by the Warren County Coroner.
According to KSP, the Bowling Green police officer was transported to a hospital due to life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. that the officer is "currently in surgery and in critical condition."
Trooper Daniel Priddy, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green, told media present at the scene that he had no information to share at that time.
"We are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting," he said.
Officers closed off the section of Russellville Road from Robinson Avenue to the Car-Mart and put up police tape along the perimeter of the business and were seen speaking to witnesses.
The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation. Neither the officer or subject's identities have been officially confirmed.
KSP wrote in a release that, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it is standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts have been gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on a case's complexity.
The Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Western Kentucky University Police Department and the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the scene. The Bowling Green office of the ATF’s Louisville Field Division was on hand to assist.