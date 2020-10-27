A man convicted in the shooting death of a Bowling Green resident was sentenced Tuesday to 70 years in prison, though he maintained his innocence.
Vincent Ficklin, 48, was sentenced Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.
Ficklin was charged in the death of Timothy Massey, 41, who was found Feb. 12, 2017, in a West 15th Avenue house with a gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Massey was shot and killed two days earlier.
Ficklin’s case went to trial last month, and a jury heard testimony that Ficklin left Bowling Green on the day of the shooting in Massey’s Ford Expedition, which was found abandoned along an Interstate 75 exit ramp in Tennessee near the Alabama state line.
Ficklin spent time with a girlfriend in Mississippi and was arrested there on a warrant.
At the sentencing hearing, Massey’s sister, Kimberly Massey, spoke about the impact her brother’s death had on his family.
“You took a brother from his family ... his mother passed away without knowing the truth,” Kimberly Massey said at the hearing, which was held over Skype. “As a Christian, I’m supposed to forgive you, but I will not forget what happened.”
Kimberly Massey testified at the trial about visiting Ficklin at the Warren County Regional Jail in May 2017 to ask him about the shooting.
Kimberly Massey testified that Ficklin denied shooting her brother when she asked him directly and that Ficklin told her Timothy Massey was alive when he left the West 15th Avenue house, which Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said was a known drug-dealing location.
At the sentencing hearing, Kimberly Massey said she and other relatives are left with questions about why Timothy Massey was shot dead. “If there’s any reason you want to say why, I’m open to hearing it,” Kimberly Massey said, addressing Ficklin.
Near the end of the hearing, Ficklin again denied shooting Timothy Massey and suggested that someone else was responsible. That mirrored arguments at trial from his attorney, Jason McGee of the state Department of Public Advocacy, that Donnie Flippin or Adrian Nolan, who were seen together with Ficklin and Timothy Massey in the hours before the shooting, may have had some role in the crime.
“He was alive when I left the house. ... There are too many questions unanswered in this case,” Ficklin said.
Ficklin’s remarks were the first public statements he made about the case. He didn’t testify at his trial.
McGee also unsuccessfully argued to have a new trial on the basis of there being insufficient evidence to prove Ficklin’s guilt and allegations that some jurors were seen sleeping during the trial.
Cohron responded that he did not believe there had been any issues with selecting a jury and that enough evidence existed to support a conviction.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise denied McGee’s motion for a new trial and imposed the 70-year sentence.
“Every juror I saw during the trial seemed to be intensely focused on the testimony in this case,” Grise said. “I believe the evidence was sufficient on each of the counts for which (Ficklin) was convicted for the jury to find guilt.”
Ficklin has a case pending in Simpson Circuit Court charging him with attempted murder and other counts in a shooting outside the VFW Hall in Franklin on Feb. 9, 2017, a day before the Bowling Green shooting.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
