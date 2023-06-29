Gary Fields has earned four more years as superintendent of Bowling Green Independent School District.
The district’s board of education met Tuesday to evaluate Fields, who just finished up his eighth year in charge. He earned “exemplary” marks in the strategic and instructional leadership categories as well as human resources.
Board chair Michael Bishop said Fields earned the grades for overseeing the development of the district’s new Teranga Academy, working to free up additional attendance-based funding during this year’s general assembly and pushing for a districtwide pay increase for employees.
He was also inked to a new deal, which will see his pay increase from $199,000 to $215,000 annually and keep him in the central office until June 2027.
Fields said his focus for the next few years will be to locate and raise up talent, cognizant of the fact that careers don’t last forever.
“Our time’s coming. We’re not going to be around much longer,” he said. “When I walk away from this district, I want to leave behind a cadre of great future leaders who are going to do it better than I’ve done it. I think that’ll be a proud moment.”
He said he wants to get better at telling folks that they exhibit leadership qualities.
“Somebody needs to tap somebody on the shoulder and tell them you see a future principal or guidance counselor in them,” Fields said.
After nearly a decade in the superintendent seat, he said the biggest shift from his previous role as Bowling Green High School’s principal was working with a new age bracket.
“I think the biggest change has been running a district where you’re working with adults most times, not being with the kids,” he said. “I find opportunities to be with the kids, but really I’m working with adults all the time so that’s really a hard change for me. I’ve had to find ways to adjust to that and get my kid interactions to keep me grounded in that way.”
For now, the work continues to find the best people in “all 650 spots” to work with the district’s kids.
“This is a people profession, and we’re only as good as our people. That really has to be our focus in a much more challenging employment environment,” he said. “I think you constantly have to be right. When you're wrong, it has an unbelievable impact on a kid. Every year a kid has in school, that's your only shot at it.”
Fields also shared brand new renderings of the district’s upcoming Local Area Vocational Education Center (LAVEC), a 19,000-square-foot multi-use building that will house a server room, a shop for industrial programs and a day care.
The district is partnering with Community Education to operate the day care starting August 2024. It will be located on the BGHS campus and allow students in child development pathways to shadow and receive real-world experience.
Fields got the chance to speak about the LAVEC's upcoming “Little Purples Academy” with the Interim Joint Committee on Families and Children in Frankfort last week.
“I think they were really impressed,” Fields said. “They’re like, ‘what a great idea,’ take care of your staff who have kids that can’t find child care, but take care of your students and have the opportunity to work with those students.”
City schools received $8.3 million from last year’s Better Kentucky Plan to fund the LAVEC. BGISD will match 10% of that.
Fields said there are 101 kids enrolled for the district’s child development program next year.
“If we can get 20% of those kids to one day work in a day care setting or be a day care owner, wouldn’t that be great?”