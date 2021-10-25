Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd clarified Monday that his recent ruling on House Bill 563 – which found elements of the contentious school-choice law unconstitutional – does not apply to provisions that make it easier for students to attend out-of-district schools.
“It’s a victory for families,” said Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields, whose district was one of six Kentucky school districts seeking clarity about the scope of Shepherd’s ruling.
Passed by the General Assembly in March, H.B. 563 grants tax credits to donors supporting private school tuition scholarships – an element of the law that Shepherd judged to be prohibited by Kentucky’s constitution when it was challenged in court by the Council for Better Education.
Warren County Public Schools was named as a key plaintiff in that lawsuit, initially filed in June.
Another key provision of the law eases the pathway for non-resident students to attend public schools outside their district by directing school boards to craft nonresident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance – a key factor in how schools are funded in Kentucky.
“Parents should have that choice no matter where they live in Kentucky,” Fields told the Daily News on Monday in response to the news.
Last week, BGISD announced in a statement that it was joining the Augusta Independent, Corbin Independent, Paintsville Independent, Pineville Independent and Raceland Worthington Independent school districts to intervene and clarify the Oct. 8 ruling.
“Since the ruling, there have been multiple interpretations, including the Kentucky Department of Education, which has stated that the ruling invalidates all aspects of House Bill 563, resulting in no change to non-resident enrollment agreements in July 2022,” BGISD said in the statement.
On Monday, Shepherd said the Kentucky Department of Education had “misconstrued” his ruling.
The judge denied the districts’ request to intervene, but vowed to issue a forthcoming order clarifying his ruling and, in Shepherd’s words, “set that out into terms that I think even the most intransigent bureaucrat can understand.”
“That’s an issue that needs to be further addressed,” Shepherd said.
The Kentucky Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment placed Monday morning.
Speaking to the lawsuit’s parties via video conference Monday, Shepherd said he would not conduct any additional hearings on the private school tax credit law because his ruling is being appealed.