Thanks to Guy Fieri, local hotspots have noticed an increase in business and out-of-town customers since they were featured in the season premiere of Fieri’s new show “Guy’s All-American Road Trip,” last month.
Last June, Fieri, along with his family and friends, visited multiple locations in Bowling Green for the filming of “Guy’s All-American Road Trip.” They had an ice cream making competition at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, raced around the tracks at the NCM Motorsports Park and enjoyed food from Groovy Gus Donut Bus and Bucky Bee’s BBQ of Cave City.
“The last five or six years, we’ve been running about 8% a year increase in revenue. I’d say that the increase has probably doubled in the last five to six weeks when it (the episode) came out,” said Carl Chaney, owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn. “We’re up about 15% over last year ... .”
After the show’s release, Chaney had customers requesting the ice cream that won the ice cream making competition, “Pop of Guava.” This ice cream consists of cheesecake, vanilla flavoring, guava flavoring and cream cheese.
“We hadn’t made it (‘Pop of Guava’) yet because we really didn’t know what was in the episode and everything that it was going to talk about,” Chaney said. “It (the episode) came out on Friday night, and people were coming in and asking for ‘Pop of Guava’ on Saturday. So Debra and I went up to the dairy barn and we made 18 tubs. We started serving it on Tuesday of that week. And we went through all of those 18 tubs and now we’ve made some more. It’s really going well.”
Chaney’s Dairy Barn is not the only restaurant that added a dish in honor of Fieri. Bucky Bee’s BBQ of Cave City added a new item called “The Dirty Double” – a baked potato with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, diced bacon and pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
Ransom Buckingham, the general manager of Bucky Bee’s BBQ, estimates that the topped spud weighs four or five pounds.
“We’ve had quite a few people stop in and say they saw us on (Guy’s All-American Road Trip),” Buckingham said. “We actually had somebody this last week from Las Vegas visiting Nashville, and they drove all the way up from Nashville just to eat with us because they saw us on TV.”
Groovy Gus Donut Bus has noticed an increase in both local customers and out-of-town customers since the episode.
“We’ve had quite a few (customers) that have watched him for years and years and so they try to go to places that he stopped by … whether they were from in town or out of town,” said Cindi Garden, owner of Groovy Gus Donut Bus. “We actually had one guy flying from California who was at the Corvette Museum and he’s like, ‘I saw you so I found you.’ … There are people that look at his restaurants and then whenever they travel, they always stop by. We’ve gotten quite a few of those people.”
Fieri didn’t only get to enjoy the flavors of southcentral Kentucky but also the attractions. He was able to experience driving a Corvette around the touring laps at NCM Motorsports Park along with his friends and family.
“They’re (guest) coming here because they love cars or motorsports or Corvettes, and now they’re coming here because they got to see it represented on the national stage. And that’s really exciting,” said Morgan Watson, the NCM Motorsports Park marketing manager.