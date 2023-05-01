Since 2018, Band Together BG has been bringing rock ’n’ roll to downtown Bowling Green to raise money for local charities.
This year’s benefit concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at La Gala at 601 State St.
“We’ve really got a lot of charities that will benefit from this year’s fundraiser,” said Band Together BG founder Flora Templeton Stuart.
All proceeds will go to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade, Jonesville Academy, For a Real Change, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for new safety vests and the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green.
Stuart said that since she founded Band Together BG in 2018, over $120,000 has been raised for area charities.
“The first year, we raised $10,000,” she said. “Last year, we raised $43,000 for tornado victims and this year, we hope to raise between $40,000 and $50,000.”
Headlining this year’s event are Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke and The Unpredictables.
Food and drinks will also be available for purchase and Stuart said she expects the event to last until close to midnight.
“We’re very excited and we just want people to come out and have a great evening,” Stuart said. “The more the merrier.”
Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at btbg23.eventbrite.com. Tickets at the door are $30 until sold out.
Tables for smaller or larger groups can also be purchased by calling and making arrangements with Stuart’s law firm at (270) 782-9090. Four-seater tables by the stage are $350 and 10-seater tables at center stage are $800.
Stuart said she owes the success of Band Together BG to the people in the area who support the event.
“I just really want to thank all of the community for their support in raising $120,000 to date to help out local charities,” she said.