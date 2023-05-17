A Bowling Green woman accused of involvement in the theft of a jewelry-filled safe from the home of the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal counts.
Patricia Weisman, 67, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of first-degree facilitation to commit robbery and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity.
Weisman accepted a plea agreement that recommends a 10-year prison sentence with parole eligibility after serving 20 percent of that sentence.
The criminal charges stem from an investigation into a home invasion that took place July 13, 2020, at the home on Smallhouse Road where the safe was kept.
Court records in a now-dismissed civil case related to the theft indicated that the safe contained jewelry estimated to be worth more than $1 million.
Weisman said in court Monday that she was contacted over the phone by a co-defendant, Marshall Belew, a jewelry store owner and operator in Brentwood about the plot, and that she previously lived with the Burch family for a period of time.
"She had knowledge of the victim's house, knew about the location of the safe and what may have been in it and the physical layout of the house," Weisman's attorney, William Butler, said Monday in court. "(Belew) actually took the steps to do (the theft), but she helped plan it and the planning was what makes her guilty under the statute."
When the invasion took place, a group of three men posing as delivery workers forced their way into the home and tackled and restrained a woman inside, causing her to suffer ankle and leg fractures, according to court records.
Belew, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking, said in a previous court hearing that he was in Bowling Green as the theft took place, but did not go to the residence, instead meeting with the intruders afterward near the Tennessee state line and taking delivery of the stolen safe to bring to another co-defendant's home, where the group opened it and split the proceeds.
As part of the plea agreement, Weisman will be liable for $13,771.66 in medical bills along with any other restitution.
Weisman had been charged, along with her husband Jeffery Weisman, originally with engaging in organized crime, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity.
The couple were scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, and a previous November trial date had been postponed after Jeffery Weisman underwent emergency heart surgery.
Patricia Weisman is scheduled to return to court June 27 for sentencing.
Another co-defendant, Frank Leonard, awaits sentencing on charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking.
Two other men, Nicholas Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez, admitted to involvement in the home invasion and pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Nunez was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Cruz-Palacios was given a 15-year sentence.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise denied a motion Monday from Cruz-Palacios to be released on shock probation.