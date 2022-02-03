...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
The fifth person accused of taking part in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the seizure by police of about 40 pounds of crystal meth has pleaded guilty.
Brandon Cherry, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a count of conspiring to possess 500 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute and a count of possessing 50 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.
As part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors, Cherry admitted to taking part in the conspiracy with co-defendants Tyrecus Crowe, Andre Graham and Nathan Jackson.
Graham pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge earlier this week and awaits sentencing, while Crowe and Jackson have pleaded not guilty.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said in court Thursday that the plea agreement also notes that Cherry bought meth from Crowe and resold it.
A total of eight people were indicted on conspiracy charges in 2020 following an investigation that began when police in Texas stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on July 24, 2020.
That traffic stop led to the seizure of a package containing 40 pounds of crystal meth, according to law enforcement, and the driver of the Tahoe claimed that he was traveling from California to Bowling Green to deliver the drugs to Crowe, who the driver alleged had provided him with $105,000 for the transaction.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement also reportedly learned of a 25-pound shipment of meth that came to Bowling Green from the same California-based suppliers, according to federal court records.
Cherry was arrested Aug. 27, 2020, after a traffic stop at Greenwood Mall that led to a foot pursuit involving the Bowling Green Police Department.
After Cherry’s arrest, police found a satchel in his possession containing a large amount of suspected meth, according to an arrest citation.
The conspiracy charge to which Cherry pleaded guilty carries a penalty range of 10 years to life in prison, while the possession charge carries a penalty of 5 to 40 years in prison.
Prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, but not less than the mandatory minimum of 10 years the conspiracy charge carries.
Three other co-defendants who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges have received sentences ranging from 70 months imprisonment to 17 years behind bars.
Cherry will return to U.S. District Court on May 12 to be sentenced.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.