With his case recently sent to a grand jury, a fifth person faces criminal charges in connection with what police believe was a plot to steal a safe containing a valuable jewelry collection amassed by the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch.
Marshall D. Belew II, 51, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., is charged along with four other people in connection with the plot, which police say culminated in three people disguised as delivery drivers forcing their way into the Smallhouse Road home where the safe was kept on July 13, injuring someone who worked in the home and restraining her with zip ties before using a moving dolly to steal the safe, which contained hundreds of pieces of jewelry worth more than $1 million, according to court records.
Described by Bowling Green Police Department Detective Tim Buss during a preliminary hearing Friday in Warren District Court as the owner/operator of American Jewelry in Brentwood, Tenn., Belew is charged with complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to second-degree assault and complicity to theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more).
The case against Belew was bound over to a grand jury at the end of Friday's hearing by Warren District Judge Brent Potter.
Belew was arrested March 2 after an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department and the FBI.
Buss said search warrants were executed earlier this month at American Jewelry stores in Brentwood and Mount Juliet, Tenn., as well as Belew's residence, and that Belew told police he wished to speak with an attorney before making any statements to law enforcement.
Belew's arrest follows the arrests in December of four other people accused of involvement:
- Nicholas Enrique Cruz Palacios, 41, and Javier Nunez, 41, both of Old Hickory, Tenn., on charges of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault;
- Jeffery Weisman, 70, and Patricia Weisman, 64, both of Bowling Green, on charges of complicity to first-degree robbery, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to second-degree assault and complicity to theft by unlawful taking.
At last week's court hearing, Buss said the woman who was reportedly attacked told police that one of the intruders displayed a firearm before she was knocked down and restrained, and she suffered leg and ankle injuries.
The woman was able to free herself and contact her boyfriend, who then called police.
Buss testified that he was able to access security camera footage from the area that showed the suspects traveling in a white cargo van and dressed in uniforms that made them appear to be delivery workers.
Police analyzed audio from some of the footage and learned that one of the robbers was using the speaker phone function on a cellphone with someone who was reportedly talking them through the robbery, Buss said.
"He appears to be directing the subject (in the house) to the location of the safe," Buss said in a video recording from the preliminary hearing.
The BGPD contacted the FBI's Bowling Green field office to assist in the investigation, and that took the form of analyzing cell tower activity in the area of the home around the time of the robbery.
That investigation produced two numbers of interest to police, who then examined the activity for those two numbers between June 29 and Aug. 3, 2020, Buss said.
Through further investigation, police confirmed that one of the phone numbers was registered to Nunez, Buss said.
During surveillance of Nunez's residence, police observed a van that appeared to be the same van used in the robbery, according to court records.
Police executed a search warrant in December at Nunez's residence on Dec. 15, and Nunez and Cruz-Palacios made statements implicating themselves in the robbery, court records show.
Buss testified last week that Jeffery Weisman was a jewelry salesman who knew Burch.
"(Weisman) sold a large amount of Burch's collection to her over the years and had knowledge of her residence and that the items would be in the safe," Buss said in court.
According to an arrest citation, Jeffery and Patricia Wiseman had knowledge of the safe's contents and the security features of the house and took part in planning the robbery and hiring the people who carried it out.
Police examined Nunez's cellphone and found a contact listed as "Sonny."
On the day after the robbery, shortly after it occurred, Buss said Nunez received a text message from the number for "Sonny" that said, "Just got it open. No cash, lots of jewelry. I'll call you in a minute."
Buss said that analysis of phone activity tied to the number over a period of several months indicated "a lot of communication" with the Weismans, who denied any knowledge of who owned the phone number.
Further investigation showed frequent activity associated with the phone number at Belew's jewelry stores and his residence, Buss said.
Questioned by Belew's attorney, Dennie Hardin, Buss said that no co-defendants gave information to police that directly implicated Belew.
Buss also said that none of the stolen jewelry has been recovered and estimates of its value were provided by relatives.
Burch graduated from WKU in 1959 and returned to the university in 1996 as its vice president of Academic Affairs.
In 1998, she was named provost and held both positions until 2010.
Burch later worked on developing WKU's Educational Leadership Doctoral Program. She died in January 2020 at age 81.
