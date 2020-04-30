A fifth person diagnosed with the coronavirus has died in Butler County, according to an update Thursday from the Barren River District Health Department.
In a news release, officials confirmed there have been eight total virus-related deaths in its eight-county district: five in Butler, two in Simpson and one in Warren.
The department also reported Thursday that there are now 529 total coronavirus cases in its district, including 335 in Warren, 102 in Butler, 32 in Edmonson, 26 in Simpson, 16 in Barren, 10 in Logan, seven in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of those, 118 patients have recovered.
The Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River region, reported at least 17 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 174 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, increasing the state total to 4,708 on Thursday.
“We have now been plateaued for about three weeks,” he said.
Beshear also said one of the new cases is probable, and that five people diagnosed with the virus have reportedly died, bringing the official death toll statewide to 240.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said Wednesday evening that there are 332 cases in Warren, 116 in Butler, 27 in Simpson, 26 in Edmonson, 13 in Allen, 17 in Barren, 10 in Logan and three in Hart. KDPH reports often differ from those of local health departments because of different reporting methods.
– This story will be updated.
