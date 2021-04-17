A visit Saturday to Bowling Green Ballpark didn’t provide the sort of athletic feats that Terry Goettsch is accustomed to finding, but he came away with something that might be better: information about a dangerous disease and how one local organization is fighting back against it.
“We saw that the ballpark was open, so we came to check it out,” Goettsch said. “We love this baseball field.”
There were no home runs or strikeouts for Goettsch and his family to witness, but they were able to check out some hands-on activities during the Parkinson’s Disease Awareness event sponsored by the Rock Steady Boxing organization.
Punching bags, battle ropes and balancing devices were all available for the public to try out as examples of what Rock Steady and its clients do each week.
All the “Rocky”-like equipment hit home with Goettsch, who said his grandfather suffered from Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement and for which there is no cure.
“It definitely took a toll on my grandfather,” Goettsch said. “I think the exercise would make a difference for anybody, especially someone with Parkinson’s.”
That’s the whole idea, explained Jill Steffey, founder and executive director of Rock Steady, which is located behind the Live Active fitness center on the U.S. 31-W Bypass.
The activities and exercises associated with boxing can help slow the progression of a disease that often starts with minor tremors but leads to debilitating problems with balance, posture and speech.
“The theory is that if we can get someone in Rock Steady as soon as they’re diagnosed, we can keep them off medication longer and improve their lives,” Steffey said.
It’s an important battle because Parkinson’s is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 7 to 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, and about 60,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year.
It’s also a personal battle for Steffey, who watched her father fight the disease for years before his death last year.
Steffey heard about Rock Steady, a national nonprofit based in Indianapolis, through a report on the “60 Minutes” television program and started taking her father to a gym in Hopkinsville.
“I tried to get him out and doing something every weekend,” she recalled. “He got so much better. Just being here with other people with Parkinson’s kept him alive longer.”
Steffey formed the Bowling Green Rock Steady in 2016, starting with six clients and expanding to 35 before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down for months and continues to limit participation today.
Events like Saturday’s are aimed at raising awareness and eventually increasing participation in an organization that has no paid staff and relies on fees paid by participants and donations.
Those who come to the local Rock Steady gym say it is helping.
During a Thursday session at the gym, 71-year-old David Wellman donned boxing gloves and punched his way through various exercise stations, working up a sweat.
“Parkinson’s affects balance and coordination,” Wellman said. “That’s sort of what boxing is for. It helps with that.
“During the (pandemic) lockdown when we couldn’t come here I could tell the difference. This is a nice place to come to because you can be around people who are going through the same thing you are. It’s a helpful place.”
Another Rock Steady regular, Leonard Dill, said the boxing exercises have helped his wife, Tina Dill, in her battle with Parkinson’s.
“We’ve been coming for four years,” Leonard Dill said. “The fight is about not getting worse and improving your life as much as possible.”
Just watching the Rock Steady clients go through the demanding exercises has been inspiring for John McGuire of Bowling Green, who is eligible to work out at the gym because he has sensory ataxia that causes Parkinson’s-like symptoms.
“Rock Steady has helped me a lot in my overall physical health,” McGuire said. “The thing that motivates me is watching the other boxers, including some that are in wheelchairs.
“These people inspire me. If they can do it, then I can do it. That’s the inspiration I get.”
