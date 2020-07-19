U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, may testify at the second scheduled sentencing hearing for Rene Boucher.
Boucher, a former neighbor to the Pauls, is set to appear in U.S. District Court on July 27 for a hearing in which he may be resentenced for the crime of assaulting a member of Congress. The case stems from the 2017 incident in which Boucher tackled the Republican legislator as he was doing yard work outside his home in Rivergreen subdivision.
Boucher pleaded guilty to the offense and was sentenced to 30 days in prison, fined $10,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. But that sentence was appealed by Special Prosecutor Bradley Shepard, who argued that Boucher’s punishment did not adequately take into account the extent of Paul’s injuries from the assault, which included multiple fractured ribs and bouts of pneumonia.
Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit vacated the sentence and returned the case to the federal district court in Bowling Green for another sentencing hearing.
Attorney Matt Baker, who represents Boucher, has moved to have the criminal case dismissed, arguing that Boucher has served the jail time, paid the fine and performed the community service and is at risk of double jeopardy if he is resentenced.
In a nine-page court filing entered Wednesday, Baker mentioned a July 10 email he received from the special prosecutor that said, “The victims are currently planning on asserting their right to victim allocution pursuant to the (Crime Victims’ Rights Act).”
Baker, in his filing, interprets that disclosure as a signal that the Pauls plan to testify at the upcoming hearing.
Neither the senator nor Kelley Paul appeared in person when Boucher was first sentenced in 2018.
At that hearing, Shepard said the senator wished to avoid contributing to “the circus atmosphere ... surrounding this case.” The court was provided with written statements from the Pauls ahead of the 2018 hearing.
Paul’s office did not respond to requests to confirm whether he would testify in person.
In Baker’s most recent filing, he addresses the government’s argument that, because Boucher’s original sentence was vacated on appeal, he is not being exposed to double jeopardy.
Baker counters that the government is attempting to achieve something “fundamentally unfair.”
“(Boucher) objects to being prosecuted and punished twice for the same crime,” Baker said in his reply. “Boucher pled guilty. He accepted his punishment. He completely served his sentence. Now, he is right back where he started. He’s being punished multiple times for the same offense. Plain and simple ... the government, like the proverbial 800-pound gorilla, is intent on using its infinite resources to get its way.”
Near the end of his reply filing, Baker mentions the email from the special prosecutor and argues that having the Pauls give in-person testimony following an earlier sentencing hearing in which they provided written statements allows the government to supply new evidence in the case, which Baker argues “amounts to a second trial” for Boucher.
“It is becoming patently clear that the prosecution is jockeying for a chance to present arguments that he failed to muster at the first sentencing,” Baker said in the filing.
