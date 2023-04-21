How Much Campaign Funds Have Gubernatorial Candidates Received and Spent So Far_.jpg

With less than a month to go until the Republican gubernatorial primary on May 16, former Ambassador Kelly Craft’s campaign has outspent and outraised all of her Republican primary competitors and incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, according to data from the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance as of April 19, 2023. Over $7 million of Craft’s $8.5 million campaign donations are self-financed, according to the latest KREF filing.

 By SARAH MICHELS/sarah.michels@bgdailynews.com

The Republican gubernatorial primary election is less than a month away, and the top candidates have been busy raising – and spending – campaign funds to edge out their competitors.

