The Southern Kentucky Film Commission has returned to boosting the local film industry after a two-year COVID-19 break.
The commission is a liaison between those who intend to make TV series, feature films, music videos or commercials and local communities. Coni Shepperd, the president and board chair, said the mission of the organization is helping creators with filmmaking by finding good locations and holding open casting calls.
One such casting call was June 2 at Cave City Convention Center. The first in two years, its aim was to find actors and actresses for two upcoming movies.
Apart from auditioning, those who came to the convention center also had the chance to meet producer, actor and stuntman Branscombe Richmond, “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Marty Klebba, Cylk Cozart of “White Men Can’t Jump,” actor and stuntman Jeff Bornstein, director and producer Chase Dudley and cinematographer James Orr.
More than 200 people from four states showed up for the casting call, according to Shepperd. She said she was “really happy” with how everything worked out.
As for the movies the casting call was organized for, Shepperd said not much can be revealed right now, but more information will be available soon.
Created in 2017, the SoKY Film Commission did not have to deal with many challenges until COVID-19, according to Shepperd.
“It pretty much shut us down,” Shepperd said, but the SoKY Film Commission is “very glad” to be back in business with the recent casting call.
In terms of the commission’s biggest accomplishment, Shepperd noted the filming of 12 movies so far.
Within the organization, there are seven commissions in different cities across southcentral Kentucky, according to Shepperd. They are found in Bowling Green, Cave City, Glasgow, Franklin, Horse Cave, Munfordville and Oak Grove.
Shepperd said it was the people and the scenery that attracted and keeps attracting content creators.
“It is just a very welcoming place,” she said.
The official website of the SoKY Film Commission lists diverse rivers, scenic farmland, historic neighborhoods, Civil War battlefields, as well as friendliness and Southern hospitality, as some of the assets of the region.