A Bowling Green man admitted guilt Wednesday to his role in what authorities have described as a drug-dealing ring involving the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in local history.
Tyrecus Crowe, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to a count of conspiring to possess 500 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.
With Crowe's guilty plea, federal prosecutors have obtained convictions against all eight men who were charged by a federal grand jury with involvement in the conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said that Crowe engaged in the conspiracy with the co-defendants from Oct. 1, 2019, to Aug. 30, 2020.
The breakthrough in the investigation occurred on July 24, 2020, when a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in Texas by law enforcement there.
A search of the vehicle by authorities turned up a package containing 40 pounds of suspected crystal meth and a rental agreement with Crowe's name on it, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
During an interview with a DEA agent, the driver claimed Crowe rented the vehicle for him to use to travel to California to pick up a shipment of meth to bring to Bowling Green. The driver reported making a similar trip the previous week that resulted in the delivery of 25 pounds of meth to Crowe, federal prosecutors say.
Crowe's defense team of attorneys John Caudill and Matt Baker contended in earlier court filings that there had been scant evidence to connect any meth seized by police directly to Crowe.
The case had been set to go to trial next month, and if it had, prosecutors would have introduced phone calls Crowe made while being detained pretrial as evidence of his involvement in the scheme.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin filed a notice on Tuesday of his intent to use the phone calls from jail as evidence against Crowe.
"In this case the phone calls are direct evidence of the defendant's knowledge of the conspiracy and its objective, his intent to engage in the conspiracy, his motive to engage in the conspiracy and the identity of co-conspirators," Yurchisin said in the filing.
According to the notice, the government had recordings of 55 phone calls Crowe made while in custody, some of which included coded discussions of prices for illegal drugs and laundering money.
"In yet another phone call the defendant confronts an indicted co-conspirator about 'loyalty' and cooperation with law enforcement," Yurchisin said in the notice.
The plea agreement Crowe reached does not specify what sentence prosecutors will be seeking for Crowe other than to say the government will ask for Crowe to serve the low end of a penalty determined by federal sentencing guidelines but nothing less than a 10-year mandatory minimum prison term on the conspiracy charge.
Ohter co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in the conspiracy include:
- George Sanchez, who received a 17-year sentence,
- Jeremy Quezadea, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison,
- Michael Padilla, who is serving a 70-month sentence,
- Nathan Jackson Jr., Andre Graham, Brandon Cherry and Raymond Derousse, who all await sentencing.
- Crowe will return to court June 9 to be sentenced.
Just before the end of Wednesday's hearing, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers granted a request from Caudill to allow Crowe to hug his 2-year-old daughter before being led out of the courtroom.