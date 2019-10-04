Finally, some comfortable weather is returning. Friday will feature temperatures only slightly above normal, but much less humid and more comfortable.
It will be warm again on Saturday ahead of a Sunday system that will bring real rain chances – close to an inch in some spots – to the area for the first time in more than a month.
We'll dry out Monday as comfortable temperatures take over into next week. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 80/Low 50, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 90/Low 65, clouds increase late
- Sunday: High 76/Low 55, rain showers
- Monday: High 72/Low 48, showers ending/mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 75/Low 50, mostly sunny
