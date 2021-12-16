...Gusty Southerly Winds Ahead of a Cold Front...
Southerly winds will gust 25-35mph today ahead of an approaching
cold front. Be sure to secure loose outddor items like lawn
furniture and holiday decorations.
A group of students from Alvaton Elementary School and officials from Warren County Public Schools pose with Clark County Fire Department Capt. Robert Brock (far right), who flew in toys on a helicopter for local children impacted by Saturday morning's tornadoes.
A group of students from Alvaton Elementary School and officials from Warren County Public Schools pose with Clark County Fire Department Capt. Robert Brock (far right), who flew in toys on a helicopter for local children impacted by Saturday morning's tornadoes.
Clark County Fire Department Capt. Robert Brock saw the devastation left behind in Bowling Green by Saturday’s tornadoes and knew he wanted to help in some way.
Thanks to his love and experience in aviation, Brock flew in dozens of toys gathered by his department for children of local families that were severely affected.
He delivered the toys via helicopter Wednesday afternoon to Alvaton Elementary School, where officials were already hosting a toy drive for impacted families.
The toys donated by Brock’s department will mainly go toward children who attend Jennings Creek Elementary School.
“After the devastation that happened down here, we wanted to help,” Brock said. “All the guys got together and we picked the toys out. We made the resources to get them down here, and we are here.
“You hear of natural disasters happening all the time within our state, but nothing of the magnitude of this. We had the resources to help so we pitched in and did what we could. Our community was pivotal in getting these toys. We asked for toys and they came out in a big way.”
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton watched as the toys were delivered and gave thanks to Brock, as well as to all who have donated since the storm hit.
“It just speaks to the commonwealth in general,” Clayton said. “Everybody is wanting to help. They know our hearts right now are breaking with the tragedy we had to experience. It’s comforting to know people really care and want to help recover and rebuild.
“The work continues because we got to get these supplies in the hands of families who need it, and we are committed to doing so. We know as time goes along, we will see more and more need. We are committed to the long haul.”
Clayton said another drive will be held at the old Cumberland Trace school at 830 Cumberland Trace Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Needed donations include meals in a can, baby items, grab-and-go breakfast foods, non-electric can openers and towels/washcloths.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.