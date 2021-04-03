The Bowling Green Fire Department was dispatched at 11:06 p.m. Friday to a house fire at 1455 Park St.
Upon arrival, units observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence. In total, there were seven apparatus plus Car 1 and about 30 personnel on scene.
The fire was under control and crews remained on scene to monitor stability of the structure and to assist fire investigators.
At this time, there have been no injuries reported.
The origin and cause of fire is under investigation.
