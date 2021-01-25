An orthodontist’s office was damaged Monday morning by a structure fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the fire at Wiesemann Orthodontics, 1030 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, at 10:02 a.m.
“When we arrived, the building was full of smoke and there were flames observed at the rear of the building, but the fire was extinguished quickly,” said Marlee Boenig, BGFD spokeswoman.
The bypass was closed to traffic for about an hour between East 10th and East 11th avenues as the BGFD worked to put out the fire.
Seven trucks and 25 BGFD personnel responded to the scene, Boenig said.
No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.