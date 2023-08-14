Volunteer firefighters carry a ladder in front of a home on Memphis Junction Road that received significant fire damage. Two properties, both owned by Warren County District 6 Constable Pat Dawkins, were heavily damaged.
By JUSTIN STORY
Members of the Woodburn Volunteeer Fire Department fight a fire Sunday night at a home on Memphis Junction Road.
Pat Dawkins was watching TV at her home Sunday night when the sound of a loud pop that came from next door piqued her curiosity.
After getting up to investigate, Dawkins, Warren County Constable for the 6th District, found the house next door was on fire.
"I thought somebody had kicked the door in, and when I looked I saw sparks coming out of the garage door," Dawkins said. "I called 911 and started rescuing my dogs."
In a matter of minutes, the fire spread from the unoccupied blue house that was once a family home for Dawkins to her own single-story house next door, at the corner of Memphis Junction Road and Gerard Drive.
Both properties sustained significant damage, with Browning, Woodburn, Hadley, Barren River and Plano volunteer fire departments working to put out both blazes.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office also responded to close off the section of Memphis Junction Road in front of the burning buildings.
Dawkins, who owns both properties, was outside by the time the fire spread to her home of eight years.
As firefighters sprayed water on both structures, Dawkins sat in a truck idling on Gerard Drive with Lillie Mae, a shih tzu-chihuahua mix that had been rescued from her home.
Five of Dawkins' six dogs were rescued and accounted for as of Sunday night, and Dawkins said she believed the remaining animal was hiding in a detached garage.
"I live alone and the dogs are a great comfort to me," Dawkins said. "The worst part is losing my old pictures of my parents."
Chief Keith Lockhart of the Browning Volunteer Fire Department said his agency was called at 8:47 p.m. to come to the scene.
One firefighter at the scene hurt his wrist in a fall and was being evaluated Monday morning, Lockhart said.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, headed by the Bowling Green Fire Department investigation team, Lockhart said.