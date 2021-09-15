Fire departments battle two barn blazes, suspect arson

Firefighters who battled not one but two barn fires early Wednesday morning suspect arson and have contacted the state fire marshal’s office to conduct an investigation of the blazes, which were within a mile of each other.
“We find it suspicious,” Plano Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Wesley Moyers told the Daily News on Wednesday.
Moyers said the first call came in at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday and the second at 5:02 a.m. “Both barns were fully involved,” by the time responders arrived and both structures are total losses, he said.
There were no reported injuries, Moyers said. He added that investigators are still working to determine who exactly owns the barns.
Crowned with sheet metal roofs, one barn fire takes a lot of manpower to fight, let alone two, Moyers said.
The Plano Fire Department was assisted by the Alvaton Fire Department and six other fire departments in order to knock down the fires, Moyers said. He estimated about 20 fire trucks were involved in the emergency response.
Moyers said one area resident told him one of the barns was historic, although he couldn’t independently confirm that or provide other details about the structure’s history.
“I hate to see them gone,” Moyers said of the now-charred structures.
“We have contacted the state fire marshall’s office to come out and investigate it,” Moyers said, adding the investigation may take some time to complete.