When new firetrucks arrive for four Warren County volunteer fire departments in the next year or so, they will replace trucks that are, on average, a quarter-century old.
Warren Fiscal Court approved Friday purchasing four new firetrucks from Pierce Manufacturing for $385,000 each, a total purchase of $1.54 million.
The trucks will go to the Smiths Grove, Alvaton, Richardsville and Browning volunteer fire departments.
Browning VFD Chief Keith Lockhart said the new trucks will replace equipment that averages 25 years old. The industry standard is to not use primary trucks more than 20 years old, he said.
"They are just getting old," he said of the current trucks.
The purchase represents "better equipment, better trucks to better serve our communities," Lockhart said. "They are very much needed."
It will take a while, however, for the trucks to be built and equipped to the departments' specifications. Lockhart said it could take about a year for the trucks to be delivered.
The county's nine volunteer fire departments have seen increased demands for service with the county's growth. Last year, the departments made 4,321 runs, ranging from medical emergencies to structure fires.
Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said the funds for the trucks will come out of the county's general fund.
Also Friday, fiscal court:
- Approved on a second and final reading to refinance bonds used to build the downtown parking garage and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. The bonds are being refinanced from a rate of 4.23 percent to 2.88 percent, which will result in savings of between $2.3 million and $2.4 million, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
- Approved paying MASA Sports of Jasper, Ind., $3,584 for fencing for four pickleball courts being built at Basil Griffin Park. Fiscal court voted last month to spend $24,600 on transforming one of the outdoor basketball courts at the park for use as courts for pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. The courts are expected to be finished this fall.
- Approved paying $4,289 to Straeffer Pump and Supply of Chandler, Ind., for a new sewer pump at Ephram White Park. The current pump was destroyed in a recent electrical storm.
