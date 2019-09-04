Fire destroys historic home in Warren County

A house believed to be more than 200 years old was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.
Chief Kevin Bailey of the Plano Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called about 5:25 a.m. to the two-story house near Old Dearing Road.
“The homeowner woke up to smoke in the residence and noticed the second story was fully engulfed,” Bailey said. “He was able to get out safely, but the house is a total loss.”
Authorities have not determined a cause for the fire.
Bailey said the local branch of the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowner.
Plano was assisted on site by firefighters from the Alvaton, Browning, Gott and Woodburn volunteer fire departments.
