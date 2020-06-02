A fire caused significant damage to the Chestnut Center building of office suites downtown, forcing the evacuation of the entire building Tuesday.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the Bowling Green Fire Department said the cause of the fire "has been ruled accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials." Foul play is not suspected in the blaze.
The 700 block of Chestnut Street was closed Tuesday while nine units from the BGFD worked to contain the blaze.
There were no known injuries, and everyone in the building appeared to safely escape, according to Marlee Boenig, BGFD spokeswoman.
Flames and thick black smoke tore through the roof of the complex about noon as onlookers gathered across from the building at 728 Chestnut St., which is owned by brothers Russell and John Brown.
The roof was mostly collapsed by about 1 p.m., and there was no apparent damage to any neighboring buildings.
Wayne Hills, who operates Soky Home Security and publishes the Neighbors of Bowling Green and South Warren Neighbors magazines, said he was on a phone call in his second-floor office when his lights went out.
“I thought I could smell wires burning,” said Hills, who stepped into the hallway and saw flames near a rear exit. “I panicked, grabbed my coffee cup and ran downstairs.”
Mike Bouler, a massage therapist who works on the first floor, said he had just returned to Bowling Green from Alabama and was preparing to go back to work after massage therapists were allowed to reopen last week under Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative.
Bouler said he had entered the building with a desk fan a few minutes before the fire broke out, and then evacuated when he heard a man yell for everybody to leave.
“I have to say he saved everybody in there,” Bouler said. “I was in the hallway. I didn’t smell smoke, I didn’t feel heat ... I don’t think anyone was still left inside and this stuff can be replaced.”
Boenig said the BGFD received the call at 11:49 a.m. about a structure fire in the 700 block of Chestnut St.
While several firefighters rushed to the site of the blaze, a number of BGFD employees who were not on shift were called in to work in place of those at the fire scene.
“We’ve had a difficult time with everything going on in the world, and this is that much more of a blow to (the Chestnut Center employees),” Boenig said. “We’ll try to help in any way we can. ... Everyone appears to be safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.