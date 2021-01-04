A massive fire broke out Monday morning at Eagle Furniture Manufacturing at 1491 River St.
A large column of black smoke was visible for miles for several minutes after the fire broke out, and flames several stories high could also be seen in the first few minutes after the fire was reported.
The Bowling Green Fire Department was called to the business at 11:22 a.m. When city firefighters arrived, there was heavy involvement at the structure, forcing firefighters to take a defensive approach and work from outside the business to contain the blaze, according to BGFD spokeswoman Marlee Boenig.
All of the 10 available BGFD engines were on site to battle the fire, with 33 personnel on hand as well, Boenig said.
Three ladder trucks sprayed water on different portions of the roof, and the fire attracted several onlookers from nearby businesses.
A strike team, which consisted of members of the Alvaton and Richardsville volunteer fire departments and available off-duty BGFD firefighters, was activated to respond to other calls in the city, Boenig said.
River Street was closed into Monday afternoon, and traffic was redirected by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Boenig said employees at the furniture maker had gotten out of the building by the time the BGFD arrived, and there were no known injuries.
Three men standing across from the business told the Daily News they were employees at Eagle Furniture Manufacturing and were in the building when the fire started but declined further comment.
